Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana has released the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) or Class 10 results on its official website. Students can access their results at the official website results.bsetelangana.org or bse.telangana.gov.in.

The Board had earlier cancelled the Class 10 board exam. The result has been prepared on the basis of their performance in internal assessments.

This year, more than 5 lakh students registered for TS SSC examinations have been promoted. The students would be awarded grades based on the marks obtained in the formative assessment.

To check scores, students will have to log in to the official website with roll numbers mentioned on their hall tickets. The link will be activated soon after the official announcement by the Telangana government.

Students can also check Telangana Class 10 result 2021 at result.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and examresults.net.

Here’s direct link to TS SSC 2021 result.

Steps to check the result