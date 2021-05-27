SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will today announce the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEEE) 2021 Phase-I results. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the result from the official website srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase-I was conducted on May 23 and 24 for admissions to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to check SRMJEEE Results 2021:

Visit the official website srmist.edu.in On the homepage, click on the SRMJEE result 2021 hyperlink Key in your login credentials and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the registrations for Phase-II examination are underway and the application deadline is July 20. The SRMJEE Phase-II will be held on July 25 and 26.

The university offers Semester Abroad Programme (SAP), Undergraduate Research Opportunities Programme (UROP) along with various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, reports Indian Express.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.