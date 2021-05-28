Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified more than 5000 vacancies for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). The registration process will commence from June 4 and conclude on July 3 on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The examination dates will be intimated in due course of time.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5802 vacancies for various subjects including Bengali, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, Punjabi. Interested applicants are advised to read the detailed advertisement from the official website.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Candidates below the age of 32 years are eligible to apply. “The contractual employees working against teaching posts will be eligible for one time relaxation in upper age limit up to maximum period of 5 years,” read the notice.

Vacancy Details

TGT (Bengali) Female - 1

TGT (English) Male - 1029

TGT (English) Female - 961

TGT (Urdu) Male - 349

TGT (Urdu) Female - 571

TGT (Sanskrit) Male - 866

TGT (Sanskrit) Female - 1159

TGT (Punjabi) Male - 382

TGT (Punjabi) Female - 492

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as examination fees. Women/SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.

Selection Process

DSSSB will select candidates through the One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and skill test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.