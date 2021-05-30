The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has extended the online registration deadline for recruitment to more than 9000 vacancies of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer-II. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the posts at the UPPRPB website uppbpb.gov.in till June 15. The earlier deadline was May 30.

The decision to extend the deadline has been taken in view of difficulties faced by candidates to access cyber cafes amid the coronavirus lockdown in the state.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9534 vacancies, of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II.

Here’s UPPRB application deadline extension notice.

Here’s UP Police SI recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 28 years as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved criteria.

Educational Qualification:

For SI/ Platoon Commander: The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized university or its equivalent.

Fire Officer-II: The candidates should hold a Bachelor’s Degree (Science) from any recognized university or its equivalent.

Application Fee

The candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit UPPRPB website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the online application link for the posts and register Complete basic registration and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit form Download application form and take a printout

Selection Process:

The selection process will consist of an online written examination followed by document verification and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The online written examination will consist of a total of 400 marks. Candidates who fail to achieve a minimum of 35% in the individual subject and 50% in total will not be shortlisted for the recruitment process.