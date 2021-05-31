Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the online application deadline for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO Mains) Competitive Examination 2020. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the BPSC APO Prelims 2021 can now register online for the Mains on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till June 14.

The last date to send applications along with the required documents to the Commission is June 26 (5.00 PM).

Here’s the direct link to check the new schedule.

A total of 3995 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The Prelims was conducted on February 7, 2021, as per the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 553 vacancies, of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Here’s the direct link to detailed notification.

Steps to apply for APO 2020 Main exam:

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Key in your Username and Password to login Pay the application fee Fill up the application form and submit Now click on “Download filled Application” and take a printout

Candidates may read the application details here.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the Prelims, Mains and interview round. The Mains examination will consist of seven papers.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.