Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, IISc will close the JAM 2021 admission registrations today i.e., May 31 on its official website. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the entrance examination can apply online for the masters programmes using the prescribed Admission Form available on the official website jam.iisc.ac.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was May 27 which was extended considering spike in COVID-19 cases.

Also, eligibility requirement on aggregate marks has been relaxed to “Pass in the qualifying examination” for JAM 2021 admissions (only).

For IIT Delhi’s M.Sc. Mathematics programme (1302), Minimum Educational Qualifications for engineering graduates/students are removed and these candidates will be admitted based on their JAM rank only.

Steps to register for JAM 2021:

Visit the official website jam.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Portal (JOAPS)“ Login and fill in the required details including choice of the programmes, educational qualifications, percentage of marks/CGPA, category, PwD status, etc. Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for JAM 2021.

JAM 2021 was conducted on February 14 and the result was announced on March 20. The scorecard was released on March 27.

As many as 14,725 candidates have scored above the cut-off marks, reports NDTV.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.