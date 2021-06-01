The CBSE Class 12 board exam for the year 2021 has been cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said on Tuesday. The decision to cancel the exams were taken in a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

The results of CBSE Class 12 students will be compiled “as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner”.

“In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner,” a government press statement said.

CBSE will issue details regarding the assessment scheme for Class 12 students in the coming days. Students are advised to keep a track of updates on the official website cbse.gov.in.

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

PM Modi said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end, according to the government.

The government has also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the Class 12 board exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier announced the postponement of Class 12th examinations in the wake of rising coronavirus cases across the nation. A decision was expected to be released today.

Students and parents have been demanding the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 exams on social media. #cancelboardexams have been among the top trends on Twitter.