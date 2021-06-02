National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Dental Surgeon. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for a total of 51 vacancies on the official website sams.co.in from June 5 (4.00 PM) onwards.

NHM MP will conclude the application process on June 30. The applicants will be recruited on a contractual basis.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have completed BDS from Dental Council of India (DCI) recognised institution. More details in notification.

Steps to apply for Dental Surgeon vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of 50+ Contractual Dental Surgeons under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on “Apply” Now click on Apply Now against Dental Surgeon vacancies Read the rulebook and proceed to fill the application form Register and login to apply for the vacancies Fill the form and upload the required documents Submit and print a copy for future reference

