Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the recruitment examination result Non-CSG posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check and download their results from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

A total of 82 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

“The interview call letters indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent to above shortlisted candidates (in due course) on their registered email address. Candidates are requested to check their mailbox regularly, including spam and junk box for the same,” read the official statement.

The recruitment exam was conducted on April 10, 2021. The application process commenced on February 23 and concluded on March 10.

Steps to download Non-CGS result

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on “Results” under “Current Vacancies” tab Click on “Results of Non-CSG Posts PY 2020” Separate results for Legal Officer, Manager (Tech - Civil), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download results for the post of Legal Officer, Manager (Tech - Civil), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security).

Shortlisted candidates should submit their required documents latest by June 15, 2021, to RBISB on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in. More details here.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 29 vacancies. Out of these, 11 vacancies are for Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, 1 for Manager (Tech - Civil) in Grade ‘B’, 12 for Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’, and 5 for Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.