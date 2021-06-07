Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has once again extended the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS PECET) and Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 registration deadline amid difficult situation relating to COVID-19. Eligible candidates can register for TS PECET/PGECET 2021 without late fee at pecet.tsche.ac.in and pgecet.tsche.ac.in till June 15 and June 12, respectively.

The examination schedule for TS PECET 2021 has yet not been released, whereas TS PGECET 2021 will be conducted as scheduled i.e., from June 19 to 22.

Eligibility for TS PECET 2021

B.PEd: Candidates should have appeared or passed three-year degree exam by any recognised University in Telangana and should have completed 19 years of age as on June 1, 2021.

D.PEd: Candidates should have appeared or passed Intermediate or equivalent course recognised by the Telangana government and should have completed 16 years of age as on June 1, 2021.

Application Fee

TS PECET: The application fee for the candidates from unreserved category is Rs 800 and those from the reserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400.

TS PGECET: The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 and the candidates from the reserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for TS PECET 2021

Visit the official websites pecet.tsche.ac.in and pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS PECET 2021.

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS PGECET 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official websites pecet.tsche.ac.in and pgecet.tsche.ac.in.