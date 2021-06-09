Indian Army has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). Interested female candidates can apply for the 100 notified vacancies at joinindianarmy.nic.in till July 20.

Recruitment rallies are scheduled to be conducted at various venues including Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune and Shillong.

Candidates will be allotted venue based on their home districts. Final location and date of the recruitment rally will be given on the admit card. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail, reads the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must be unmarried female and a citizen of India. Unmarried certificate for candidates with photograph issued by Village Sarpanch/Municipal Corporation within last six months are required.

Age Limit: The applicants must not be less than age of 17 ½ and the upper age limit is 21 years.

Educational Qualification: Class 10th/Matric pass with 45 percent marks in aggregate and 33 percent in each subject. For boards following grading system, the applicant should have D Grade (33% - 40%) in indl subjects or equivalent of grade which contains 33% and overall aggregate of C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on the basis of recruitment rally and written examination through Common Entrance Examination (CEE).

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on “JCO / ORApply / Login” and then click “Registration” Once registered, click “Apply Online” Fill the application form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.