Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the result of the Assistant Auditor recruitment test 2021. Candidates who appeared in the test can check and download the merit list from the official website appsc.gov.in.

The recruitment test was held on May 2, 202I for vacancies to the post of Assistant Auditor under the Department of Audit & Pension, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh. The dates for written examination will be intimated keeping in view of the Covid-19 situation, APPSC said.

In total, 162 candidates have cleared the recruitment test. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates. These candidates will now appear for a written exam.

Here’s APPSC Assistant Auditor recruitment test 2021 merit list.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 11 vacancies of Assistant Auditor.