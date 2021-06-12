Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2021 (VITEEE) result today, June 12. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website vit.ac.in.

VITEEE 2021 was held on May 28, 29 and 31 in an online remote-proctored mode. The institute also conducted a re-examination on June 10 for candidates who were unable to appear on the scheduled dates due to technical reasons.

The Entrance Examination was being conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses offered by both campuses, VIT Vellore and VIT Chennai.

Steps to check VITEEE 2021 result

Visit official website vit.ac.in On the homepage, click on “VITEEE 2021 results” Key in your login credentials and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference Read the counselling instructions Choose preferred campus, programme, category, specialisation, if any Seats will be allotted on the basis of rank and preferred choice

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.