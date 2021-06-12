Rajasthan government has again postponed the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher or REET 2021 examination due to the coronavirus crisis. REET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on June 20. The new schedule will be intimated soon, reads the notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the notification.

Earlier, REET 2021 was postponed to give a change to the economically weaker section (EWS category) to apply for the exam.

Also, in the month of May, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra while speaking to the media had said that it is not possible to conduct the examination on June 20. The prime focus of the state government now is to save the lives of people in this pandemic and all the officials are deployed in it. The examination will be conducted soon after the situation if favorable to conduct exams.

REET 2021 examination will be conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers posts in the state.

There are two exams to be held for the state teachers’ eligibility test. The candidates who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.