Pune-based Symbiosis Institute of Technology will conclude the online registration process for SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2021 tomorrow, June 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply and pay the application fee at the University website set-test.org.

Earlier, the application deadline was June 4.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2000 online or through a demand draft. The candidates have been advised to take a printout of the application fee receipt.

Candidates who have passed Class 12th with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with one of the Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Technical Vocational subject/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Informatics Practices/ Agriculture/ Engineering Graphics/ Business Studies with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade (40% marks for SC/ST) are eligible to register.

Steps to apply for SITEEE 2021

Visit Symbiosis University website set-test.org On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Now’ Fill the online registration form and generate SET 2021 ID and password Pay the application fee Submit form and take a printout of the application

Here’s the direct link to apply for SITEEE 2021.

The entrance exam for admission to first-year B. Tech programme at the Symbiosis Institute of Technology is scheduled to be held on June 28.

Exam authorities will release the admit card for SITEEE 2021 on June 14. The result will likely be declared on July 8.

SITEEE entrance exam will have 17 questions each from physics and chemistry and 36 questions from mathematics. Each question will be of two marks and the total marks of SITEEE 2021 will be 140. The time duration of the exam will be 95 minutes.

The Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) also admits students through JEE Mains/ MHT-CET/ other state-level entrance tests. “For Engineering, if a candidate applies to seek admission on the basis of test other than SITEEE, he/she need not register for SITEEE; rather he/she may apply directly to the concerned institute,” the University brochure says.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.