Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2021 online registrations will commence today, June 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the undergraduate professional courses in various institutes on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The entrance exam will be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30th in two shifts — from 10.30 to 11.50 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM which earlier was scheduled to be held on July 7, 8 and 9 but had to be deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state. The examination will be held at more than 500 centres across Karnataka.

Steps to apply for KCET 2021

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on KCET 2021 registration link Register and proceed with application process Upload required documents, pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

As per the schedule announced earlier, the KCET exam for Biology and Mathematics will be conducted on August 28, Physics and Chemistry on August 29 and Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas on August 30.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.