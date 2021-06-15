The State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer - Fire) today, June 15 on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers till June 28.

Earlier, the vacancies were notified and applications were invited in December and January.

SBI has notified a total of 16 vacancies for the post of SCO Engineer (Fire).

Here SBI recruitment 2020 Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer - Fire) advertisement.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 40 years.

Educational qualification: i) BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur -OR- ii) B.Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering)/ B.Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering)/ B.Sc. (Fire) -OR- iii) Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK) -OR- iv) Should have completed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates and nil for SC/ ST candidates.

Steps to apply for SBI SCO Engineer (Fire) vacancy

Visit SBI career page at sbi.co.in/careers Go to ‘Join SBI’ — ‘Current Openings’ Click on the apply online link for the Engineer-Fire post Proceed with new registration and register on the portal Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application form Download form and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interviews. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, which will carry 100 marks. SBI will prepare the merit list for selection in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.