The University of Madras (UNOM) has released the new timetable of undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree April 2021 exams. The April 2021 semester exams had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Madras University students can check and download the exam timetables from the official website unom.ac.in. The semester exams timetable can be accessed under the ‘Announcements’ section on the webpage. The University has released the timetable for the following courses: BA, BCom, BSc, BCA, BBA, BSc. ISM, BSc VISCOM, BCOM ISM, MCA, MSC Computer Science, MSC IT, MA, MCOM, MSW, MA NATYA, MSc, MBA, MA (HRM), MSc. CST, and MA Sanskrit.

The UNOM UG, PG exams will be held in the months of June and July. The exams will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s direct link to UNOM UG, PG April 2021 exam timetable.

UNOM PG admissions 2021

Meanwhile, Madras University is conducting the admission process for Post-Graduate, PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate Courses for the academic year 2021-22. Students can apply for postgraduate courses at the UNOM website unom.ac.in. The last day for submission of the printout of the online application is July 15 for PG, PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate Courses.