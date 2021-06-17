The University of Madras (UNOM) has released the hall ticket for the April 2021 undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree exams. Madras University students can download the exam hall ticket from the official website unom.ac.in.

The UNOM UG, PG exams will be held in the months of June and July in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The examinations will be conducted through online mode for the candidates registered for April 2021 examinations and Supplementary examination for the candidates registered for April 2020 examinations.

The semester exams timetable can be accessed under the ‘Announcements’ section on the webpage. The University has released the timetable for the following courses: BA, BCom, BSc, BCA, BBA, BSc. ISM, BSc VISCOM, BCOM ISM, MCA, MSC Computer Science, MSC IT, MA, MCOM, MSW, MA NATYA, MSc, MBA, MA (HRM), MSc. CST, and MA Sanskrit.

Here’s direct link to UNOM UG, PG April 2021 exam timetable.

Here’s direct link to download UNOM April 2021 exam hall ticket.

Steps to download UNOM April 2021 exam hall ticket:

Visit UNOM official website unom.ac.in Click on hall ticket link in ‘Announcement’ section on the homepage Enter register number and date of birth and submit The UNOM exam hall ticket will appear on screen Download hall ticket and take a printout.

Candidates are advised to read the instruction manual available on the portal. The Question papers will be available io the University website exam.unom.ac.in for the course completed / arrear(s) candidates from 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM for fore-noon session and 1.30 PM to 2.30 PM for after-noon session. The candidates should logon to the exam portal, at the time of examinations and enter their register number and date of birth to login.

Here’s UNOM Apil 2021 exam instruction manual.

UNOM PG admissions 2021

Meanwhile, Madras University is conducting the admission process for Post-Graduate, PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate Courses for the academic year 2021-22. Students can apply for postgraduate courses at the UNOM website unom.ac.in. The last day for submission of the printout of the online application is July 15 for PG, PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate Courses.