The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the dates for the Junior Engineer recruitment exams 2021. Candidates who have applied for the posts can check the exam notice at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The Joint Competitive Examination for the JE posts shall be held on June 29 (Tuesday) and June 30 (Wednesday) in various examination centers at Patiala. The detailed information regarding the examination shall be intimated in due course, PPSC said.

The exam for 45 posts of Junior Engineer (Electrical), 3 posts of Section Officer (Electrical) and 82 posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in various departments of the state government will be on June 29. On the other hand, the exam for 4 posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical) in the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation will be conducted on June 30.

Here’s PPSC JE (Electrical) exam notice.

Here’s PPSC JE (Mechanical) exam notice.

Here’s PPSC JE (Mechanical/Electrical) exam notice.

PPSC had invited online applications for the posts of JE in May this year. Candidates will be recruited on the basis of the written exam.