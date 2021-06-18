The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the final result of the 2019 Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch and Unarmed Branch) recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list on the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police SI recruitment process 2019 involved a Combined Competitive Written Exam, followed by the personality test/interview round. Those who qualified in the PT round have been selected for appointment. The merit list contains the name, roll number and other details of the selected candidates.

Here’s WB Police SI 2019 final merit list.

According to the WBPRB result notice, the social category-wise merit list is issued separately for SI AB and UB (rank-wise). At the bottom of the merit list for each category, a link has been given as ‘Know your marks’. After clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to the webtool and they shall be asked to submit their application SL. number and date of birth upon which a separate page will open with the candidate’s marks.

Here’s WB Police 2019 SI final result notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 668 WB Police SI vacancies of which 494 are for unarmed branch and 174 for the armed branch.

Steps to check WB Police SI 2019 final result: