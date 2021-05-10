The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will activate a special window for a period of 15 days commencing from May 17 till May 31 to facilitate male applicants to indicate their choice of post(s) and preference among the posts in the application form for the post of Sub-Inspector in WBP - 2020 already submitted by them.

Online applications were invited earlier this year for the recruitment of 753 SIs in the Unarmed Branch and 185 SI in the Armed Branch.

All applicants must submit their option during the period of the special window. They will be sent an SMS to their registered mobile number to exercise their choice of post. They must access their earlier submitted Application Form by clicking the link given on this website and keying in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth which was entered during submission of Application Form.

Read WBPRB notice for details.

Applicants must take the printout of the particular page of their Application Form imprinted with their Name of Applicant, Photograph of Applicant, Application Sl. No., BAR Code, Security Code., Signature and Choice of post(s) [and preference] chosen by them, for future use.

The choice of posts shall be deemed to be final and shall be taken into consideration for the purpose of recommendation for appointment. WBPRB will decide the allocation of posts in respect of the applicants who do not submit their choice of post on the basis of their performance in the Final Combined Competitive Examination and Physical Measurement Test.