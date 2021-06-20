SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will conclude the online registration process for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEEE) 2021 Phase-II. Candidates applying for the examination can register on the official website srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 has been preponed and will be held on June 29 and 30 in a computer-based mode. The entrance exam will be conducted in three slots.

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1,100.

Steps to register for SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2:

Visit the official website srmist.edu.in On the homepage, click on “SRMJEEE 2021 (Phase-II) - B.Tech - Apply Now” Key in your details and register Login and fill up the application form Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2.

The SRMJEEE 2021 is being conducted for admissions to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

The university offers Semester Abroad Programme (SAP), Undergraduate Research Opportunities Programme (UROP) along with various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes,.