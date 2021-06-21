Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) will conclude the online application process for over a thousand vacancies of Assistant Engineers, Accounts Officers, Personnel Officers, Junior Chemists, and Informatics Assistants in various state energy companies today, i.e., June 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in by 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1075 vacancies, out of which, 946 vacancies are for Junior Engineer-I, 46 for Informatics Assistant, 39 for Assistant Engineer, 27 for Junior Chemist, 11 for Accounts Officers, and 6 for Personnel Officers.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Candidates can check the detailed advertisements describing terms and conditions, eligibility criteria viz. age, requisite educational qualification and admissible relaxations, salary, procedure of filling-up online application, selection procedure, etc., at the links given below.

Here’s direct link to RVUNL Recruitment 2021 notification.

Detailed Advertisement for the posts of Accounts Officer and Personnel Officer.

Detailed Advertisement for the post of Assistant Engineer.

Detailed Advertisement for the posts of Junior Engineer-I, Junior Chemist and Informatics Assistant.

Application Fee

The application fee for all posts is Rs 1,600 for general category and Rs 1,400 for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit RVUNL website energy.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to “Menu” and select “Career” Click on “Recruitment-2021 in State Power Companies of Rajasthan (Apply Online)” Now click on “Apply Online” against the desired post Register using personal and contact details Generate ID and password to login and fill application form Pay fees and submit form Download form and print a copy

Here’s the direct link to apply.