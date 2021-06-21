Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Stipendiary Trainee, Technical Officer, Scientific Officer, Security Guard and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website igcar.gov.in till June 30.

The application process commenced on April 15 at 10.00 AM.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill a total of 337 vacancies, of which 239 vacancies are for the post of Stipendiary Trainee, 15 for Canteen Attendant, 20 for Work Assistant, 2 for Security Guard, 2 for Driver (OG), 8 for Upper Division Clerk, 4 for Stenographer Grade-III, 1 for Technician, 45 for Technician Officer, and 1 for Scientific Officer.

For details regarding the educational qualification, age limit, upper age relaxation, and others, candidates may check the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category applying for the posts of Technician Officer and Scientific Officer are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 whereas Rs 200 is applicable for the post of Stipendiary Trainee category-I. Rs 100 is applicable to other posts.

Candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Women/Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website igcar.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab Click on “Click here” under Scientific / Technical Officer, Technician, Stipendiary Trainee Category-I, Category-II and Administrative Posts. Click here for apply online application Register and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.