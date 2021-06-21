Vellore Institute Of Technology (VIT) has commenced the Phase-I online choice filling process for admission to the institute. Eligible candidates will be able to fill the choice for phase-I till June 22, 2021, by 5.00 PM.

It is the common counseling for admission to B.Tech. programme in Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT. Eligible candidates may select specific campus and programme during the counselling based on their ranking, read the official statement.

VITEEE 2021 was held on May 28, 29 and 31 in an online remote-proctored mode. The institute also conducted a re-examination on June 10 for candidates who were unable to appear on the scheduled dates due to technical reasons.

The result was announced on June 12.

The Entrance Examination was being conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses offered by both campuses, VIT Vellore and VIT Chennai.

Steps to apply for the counselling

Visit the official website https://admissionresults.vit.ac.in/viteee/ Log in to the portal and know your results Read all the given instructions for counselling carefully before you proceed Give your choices of preferred Campus, Core Branch Name, Fee Category, Specialisation/Minor (if any) in the order of preference Edit or Re-order your choices before the deadline Step-5 View your registered choices of Campus, Core Branch Name, Fee Category, Specialisation/Minor (if any) Seat allotment will be based on your rank and your preferred choice

Here’s the direct link to apply for the counselling.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.