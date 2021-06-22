Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has the last date to submit the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 registration fee till June 25. Earlier, the last date to register and pay the fee was June 21.

The PET 2021 registration commenced on May 25.

Candidates who have successfully registered themselves and were not able to submit the fee due to technical reasons can make the payment at UPSSSC’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

The applicants from General/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 185 whereas candidates from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 95. Rs 25 is applicable to PwD category candidates.

Candidates can submit the application fee via Debit/Credit/Internet Banking or SBI e-challan. Applicants will get Payment Acknowledgement Receipt (PAR) after successful payment. Download the application form.

The applicants can make corrections to their application forms till June 28.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.