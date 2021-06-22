The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the document verification (DV) schedule for the post of Clerical Cadre (CRP-X) for 11 states. The DV round will be conducted on July 7 from 10.00 AM. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website pnbindia.in.

PNB Clerical Cadre DV schedule has been released for candidates for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Goa, Gujarat and Delhi. The schedule includes the name, roll number, state time and venue of DV of the candidate.

Call letters are being sent separately through speed post.

Here’s direct link to PNB Clerical Cadre DV candidate list.

As per the official instructions, candidates should present all the required documents including photo and address identify proof, caste certificate, income and asset certificate, disability certificate and others.

“If identity of the candidate is in doubt the candidate may not be allowed to submit the documents. In case of candidates who have changed their name, will have to produce original Gazette notification / their original marriage certificate/affidavit in original,” reads the notice.

Here’s PNB Clerical Cadre DV general instructions.

Steps to check the PNB Clerk DV schedule: