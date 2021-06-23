The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will soon begin the application process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 on its official website gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org. The last date to apply for GUJCET 2021 is June 30.

The application process consists of four stages — Basic Registration, Login, Fee Payment, and the Process of Filling the Application Form.

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 300. In case of failed payment status, application cannot be filled, read the notice.

GUJCET exam conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. While the final exam dates have not been announced yet, they will likely be conducted in the month of August. The admit cards are expected to be released in the first week of August, reports Indian Express.

Steps to apply for GUJCET 2021

Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org Click on the new registration link Register and log in with the credentials Pay the applicable fee and fill up the application form Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the application details.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.