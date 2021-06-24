The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the revised exam date for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) recruitment exam 2020. The exam was initially slated to be held on May 9, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a note on the UPSC website, the EPFO recruitment exam 2020 will now be held on September 5. “Recruitment Test for 421 posts of Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer, EPFO, 2020 will now be held on 05.09.2021,” read the notice.

UPSC will be conducting the recruitment test for the post of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer at EPFO. Candidates who qualify the test will appear for the personality test/interview round.

The EPFO exam will be an objective-type test and all questions will carry equal marks. The duration of the test will be two hours. There will be negative marking for wrong answers.