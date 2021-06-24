The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the tentative schedule for the WB Civil Service Preliminary Exam 2020, WBCS Main 2020 and other exams. The exams were previously postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the bulletin issued, WBPSC will conduct the WBCS Prelim Exam 2021 on August 22 and WBCS Main Exam 2021 on August 27, 28, 29 and 31. Moreover, the WBCS 2019 – C & D Group interview round will be held from July 15.

WBPSC has also issued the tentative schedule of the forthcoming Interviews/Personality Tests.

Tentative WBPSC exam schedule Exam Date Inspector of Legal Metrology (Advt. No. 8/2020) July 25 Workshop Instructor (Advt. No. 2/2020) July 25 WB Audit and Account Service (Prelim) Exam, 2020 August 7 WBCS (Exe) (Prelim) Exam, 2021 August 22 WBCS (Exe.) (Main) Exam, 2020 August 27, 28, 29 and 31

Tentative WBPSC interview list Post Advt No Date Assistant Director of Horticulture 4(1)/2020 June 28 - July 9 Works Accountant 23/2018 July 5 - August 3 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 13/2020 July 15 onwards WBCS (Exe) 2019 – C & D Group 23/2018 July 15 onwards

Here’s WBPSC official notice on exams/PTs.