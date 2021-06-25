Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) on Thursday announced the examination schedule for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Candidates who have applied for the vacancies can check the schedule on UPSESSB’s official website upsessb.org.

As per the official notice, the written examinations for the post of TGT is scheduled to be conducted on August 7 and 8 whereas for the post of PGT, the written exam will be held on August 17 and 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 15198 vacancies, of which, 12603 are for the post of UP TGT and 2595 vacancies are for UP PGT.

The Board commenced the online application process on March 16 and concluded on May 5. Earlier, the registration dates were from April 11 to 21.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interview.

Meanwhile, the Board has also released the written examination schedule for TGT Biology. The exam will be conducted on July 31, 2021.

