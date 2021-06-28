The Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) is expected to release the official notification for undergraduate degree admissions 2021-22 in the coming days. DOST is an online portal set up to facilitate single window admissions to various UG degree courses offered by various universities in the state of Telangana.

Once the notification is released, the online application process for TS DOST 2021 will commence on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in. Aspirants are advised to keep visiting the portal regularly for updates.

A note on the website says the DOST 2021-22 registration is “coming soon”. The registration process is expected to commence soon as the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced the results of the TS Intermediate or Class 12 students.

The DOST process includes online registration on the official website. The platform then releases allotment lists in phases for seats in six Telangana-based universities: Osmania University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University.

Candidates can then book their seat and pay the fee in the counselling process.