The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the final result of the 2016 Combined Stenographer Competitive recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download the merit list from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC had conducted a written exam, followed by typing and skill test for recruitment to 352 vacancies of Stenographers. However, only 335 candidates have been found eligible for recruitment to the posts.

The UPSSSC Steno exam merit list contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The list is available in category-wise merit. The Commission has also released the cut-off marks along with the merit list.

Here’s UPSSSC 2016 Stenographer exam final result.