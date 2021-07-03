Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released a short notice announcing that 1st Inter Level Mains 2014 typing/ shorthand test is expected to be conducted after July 12, 2021. The detailed examination schedule shall be available on Commissions website bssc.bihar.gov.in soon.

“Roll number wise examination is being prepared and will be released soon on Commissions website,” reads the notice. Candidates are advised to visit Commission’s website on regular intervals.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

As per the result released earlier, a total of 4900 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for typing/ shorthand tests.

Earlier, the Commission had released the BSSC Inter-Level (Mains) 2014 result, in which a total of 52784 candidates were declared qualified.

The 1st Inter-Level Combined Competitive (Main) Exams 2014 was conducted on December 25, 2020, to fill a total of 12,041 vacancies of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard, and various other posts, reports Hindustan Times.

