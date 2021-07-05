The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2021 today, July 5. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website hpbose.org using their application number and date of birth.

Around 50,000 candidates are registered to appear for the test.

HPBoSE will conduct the HP TET June 2021 exam from July 9 to 12 at 71 different centres in the state. The test will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM on each day.

Steps to download HP TET admit card 2021

Visit the official website hpbose.org Click on “TET (JUNE-2021)“ tab Now click on “Click here to Download Admit Card CET TET - JUNE 2021” Key in your application number, date of birth and submit Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download HP TET admit card 2021.

TET is held to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh government.

HPTET 2021 will be conducted for the following teaching categories: (i) TGT (Arts) (ii) TGT (NM) (iii) TGT (Medical) (iv) Shastri (v) Language Teacher (vi) JBT (vii) Punjabi (viii) Urdu.

To pass HPTET, one needs to score the minimum marks of 60 per cent.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions in the admit card carefully.