Amid the speculations of postponement of Himachal Pradesh Class 10th board exam result 2021, Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has finally declared the result today, July 5. Students can check their results online at the official website hpbose.org .

This year, approximately 99.7 percent candidates have been declared pass as per reports.

A total of 1,16,954 students were to take Class 10th board examination scheduled to be conducted in April which HPBOSE had to cancel amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to check HPBOSE Class 10 result 2021

Visit official website hpbose.org Go to the ‘Results’ section and click on Class 10 result link Enter roll number and click on Search The HPBOSE 10th result will appear on screen Download mark sheet and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to check Class 10th result 2021.

Students who are not satisfied with the awarded marks can appear for the improvement exams, reports News18.

The Class 10th students are promoted without examinations on the basis of pre-board and first and second term examination that is on the internal assessment criteria

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.