The Delhi University has declared the result of the various undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams for session May-June 2021. Students can check the result and download their scorecard from the official website du.ac.in.

The DU UG, PG exam for semesters 2, 4 and 6 were held in the month of June. DU had to previously postpone the UG and PG final-year exams scheduled to begin in mid-May amid surging Covid-19 cases.

To check and download the marks/scorecard, candidates have to log in at the DU website. A note on the result page reads: “Students are advised to save their Statement of Marks/Score Card for future purpose. This link will not be available later.”

Candidates who were absent (AB) for the exam or whose result is awaited (RA) have to contact the Principal of the concerned College/Department/Centers within 10 days of declaration of the result.

Steps to check DU UG, PG result 2021:

Visit DU website du.ac.in Go to the ‘Exam and Results’ section on the homepage Click on the link ‘Results of U.G. and P.G Programmes for Session May-June 2021 Sem-II, IV, VI’

Select college name and exam session, enter exam roll no, date of birth and security pin Hit ‘Print’ button to view scorecard/marksheet Download and print a copy.

Here’s direct link to check DU UG, PG June 2021 results.