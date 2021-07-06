Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has notified the release date of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2021 admit card. The registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from APSSB’s official website apssb.nic.in between July 10 (10.00 AM) to July 31.

Candidates may log in to the portal using their credentials for further details, reads the notification.

The APSSB CGLE 2021 written exam will be tentatively held on August 1 and the subsequent skill test on August 8 for recruitment to Grade ‘C’ posts.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The Board had notified a total of 53 vacancies of Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC) in various departments.

The online application process commenced on June 2 and concluded on June 25 (3:00 PM).

Scheme of CGL exam 2021

The APSSB CGL exam 2021 will consist of two stages: i) Witten test with objective-type MCQ and ii) Skill Test. Only shortlisted candidates from Stage 1 will appear for Stage 2. The candidate must qualify the Stage 2. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the written test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.