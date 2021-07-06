The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the admit card for the Assistant Review Officer and Technician Grade-II (Electrician) exams on its official website. Candidates set to appear in the exam can download their admit cards from the official website uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL will conduct the Technician exam on July 14, 15 and 17 while the ARO exam will be held on July 17 and 18. The computer-based tests will be held in two shifts: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

These exams were earlier due in May but were postponed due to the pandemic.

Here’s UPRVUNL exam schedule.

Here’s direct link to download UPRVUNL admit card.

Steps to download UPRVUNL admit card: