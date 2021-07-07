Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the examination schedule for various posts including TGT Computer Science, Technical Assistant, Physical Education Teacher, Caretaker, Stenographer and other posts. Candidates who are to appear for the examinations can visit DSSSB’s official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in to check and download the schedule.

The examinations will be conducted in online mode (CBT) from August 1 to 14, 2021.

“Name of the examination centre, date of examination and time shall be mentioned in the e-admit card. Detailed instructions regarding online examination and downloading of e-admit cards will be give shortly on Board’s website,” reads the notification.

Here’s the direct link to official notification.

Exam Schedule Examination Date and Day Shift Name of the Post August 1 II TGT Computer Science Technical Assistant

(Information Technology Enabled Service and Management) III TGT Computer Science Technical Assistant

(Medical Lab Technology) August 2 I Physical Education Teacher Technical Assistant

(Pharmacy) II Physical Education Teacher Technical Assistant

(Garment Fabrication Technology) III Physical Education Teacher PET August 7 I TGT Computer Science Technical Assistant

(Digital Electronics) II TGT Computer Science Technical Assistant

(Library Science) III TGT Computer Science August 8 I Caretaker II TGT-Special Education Teacher III Stenographer (Hindi) August 14 I Stenographer (English) Technical Assistant

(Fashion Designer) II Stenographer (English) Technical Assistant

(Commercial Art) III Stenographer (English)

Candidates are advised to update their email address/ phone number for further communication.

Fore more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.