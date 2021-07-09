The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to various posts. These exams will be held in the month of August. Candidates can check the HSSC exam schedule on the official website hssc.gov.in.

The written exams will be held for various posts of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC), Irrigation and Water Resources, Police Housing Corporation and Housing Board Haryana against Advt No 14/2019. Over 1100 vacancies have been notified by HSSC under this recruitment.

The exams will also include those for posts at Public Works Department (B&R), Haryana Seed Development Corporation against Advt. No. 01/2020.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the HSSC website from July 26 onwards. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow the same strictly.

The exams will be held between August 2 and 20.

Here’s HSSC exam schedule for August.