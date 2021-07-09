All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the result of Management Aptitude Test or MAT 2021 on its official website aima.in. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can now check their results using their roll number and registration number.

The examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) and Paper Based Test (PBT) mode for May-June Session, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Steps to download MAT May 2021 result

Visit the official website aima.in On the homepage, click on MAT under “Testing and Assessment” tab Now click on “May 2021 Result” Key in your roll number, registration number and submit Check and download the result

Here’s the direct link to download MAT May 2021 result.

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

The MAT 2021 score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. Candidates have to apply separately to the desired MAT 2021 participating college with the MAT 2021 score.

For more detail, visit the official website here.