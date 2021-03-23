All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for phase two of the MAT computer-based test (CBT) on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the website at mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT CBT 2021 phase 2 is scheduled to be held on March 24 at centres in 31 cities across India.

Steps to download the AIMA MAT admit card:

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in Click on “Download Admit Card for MAT CBT (Phase-2)”

Enter registration number and date of birth The admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download AIMA MAT 2021 admit card.

About AIMA MAT exam

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

MAT will be a two-and-a-half hour-long paper with 200 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be majorly based on data analysis and sufficiency, intelligence and critical reasoning, Indian and global environment, mathematics and language comprehension.

The MAT 2021 PBT score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. Candidates have to apply separately to the desired MAT 2021 participating college with the MAT 2021 score.