Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed its State Engineering Service Exam 2020 or Rajya Abhiyantriki Seva Pariksha. The exam for recruitment to 36 vacancies will be conducted on June 13, 2021, and the time of the exam is from 12 pm to 3 pm, according to a notice released Monday. Earlier, the tentative exam date was May 30.

Here’s the direct link to the notice released by MPPSC.

The application process for MP State Engineering Service Exam 2020 will begin from January 15 at 12 pm onwards on MPSC website www.mppsc.nic.in. The last day to submit the application is February 14.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their submitted online forms from January 15 to February 10 with a fee of Rs 50.

Candidates will be informed about their exam centres 10 days before the exam via SMS or email. Likewise, they will be allowed to download the admit card from at least 15 days prior to exam.

Educational qualification

Graduates from any stream. Candidates who are awaiting the final result can also apply.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the General Category will require to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Those belonging to SC/ST/OBC are required to pay Rs 250.

Candidates are advised to read the MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2020 notification here for full details.

