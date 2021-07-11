The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the dates for the Assistant Engineer recruitment exams 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC AE Civil, Mechanical and Electrical exams will be conducted on September 24, 25, 26 and 27. The exams were previously scheduled for March this year but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 147 AE posts in different government departments. BPSC conducted the application process in March 2019.

Here’s BPSC AE exam 2019 dates.