Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the examination program for Assistant Prosecution Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the BPSC APO Prelims 2021 can check the schedule on BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The APO Main examination will be conducted from August 24 to 26 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM, and on August 27 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The applicants will be able to upload their admit cards from Commission’s official website from July 16 onwards.

A total of 3995 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The Prelims was conducted on February 7, 2021, as per the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 553 vacancies, of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on the Prelims, Mains and interview round. The Mains examination will consist of seven papers.

