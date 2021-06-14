Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will today, June 14, conclude the online application process for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO Mains) Competitive Examination 2020. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the BPSC APO Prelims 2021 can register online on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to send applications along with the required documents to the Commission is June 26 (5.00 PM).

Here’s the direct link to detailed notification.

A total of 3995 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The Prelims was conducted on February 7, 2021, as per the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 553 vacancies, of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Steps to apply for APO 2020 Main exam

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Key in your Username and Password to login Pay the application fee Fill up the application form and submit Now click on “Download filled Application” and take a printout

Candidates may read the application details here.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on the Prelims, Mains and interview round. The Mains examination will consist of seven papers.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.