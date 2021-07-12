The Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology has started the online applications for Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) on its official website cpct.mp.gov.in. Interested candidates can register till July 20.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 7 and 8.

CPCT is mandatory for data entry, IT Operator, Assistant Grade-3, steno/shorthand/typist and other similar positions in the departments, corporations and agencies under Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to apply for MP CPCT

Visit the official website cpct.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here to fill fresh Application Form” under Notice tab Fill up the registration form and generate user ID and password Log in and proceed with application

Here’s the direct link to register for MP CPCT.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh state government has extended the validity of the MP CPCT scorecard to 7 years. Earlier, the validity was for four years. The decision was made earlier this year in a meeting conducted by Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, reports JAGRAN Josh.

About MP CPCT

Government of MP has recognized Computer Proficiency and Certification Test (CPCT) for all such positions in various Government departments where working knowledge of computers and typing skill are basic requirements. Aspirants of such government Jobs should appear in CPCT to get the score card.

CPCT is a Computer Based Examination system focused on assessment of skill sets that are required for regular working in various government jobs. Candidates looking for Government Jobs, will be required to participate in CPCT Assessment and get their score card. This score card will be referred by Government sector recruiters to evaluate computer and key board proficiencies and allied skills of a candidate.

