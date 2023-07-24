In today’s edition, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Parliament for rest of Monsoon Session, US says Manipur sexual assault incident is deeply concerning and Indian banks have written off Rs 10.57 lakh crore in bad loans in the last five years.

Scripted and hosted by Aena produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References